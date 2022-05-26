The Canberra Times
Federal Election 2022: Liberals all but concede Seselja will lose his seat

By Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated May 26 2022 - 7:05am, first published 5:40am
Zed Seselja. Picture: Keegan Carroll

The Canberra Liberals have all but conceded Zed Seselja will lose his Senate seat in what is being described as a "bitter blow" for the local branch on top of the Coalition's federal election drubbing.

