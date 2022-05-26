The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

Australia is ready to take the next step on the path to reconciliation

By Linda Burney
May 26 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labor's commitment to a referendum on a Voice to Parliament was supported at the election. Let's make a Yes vote happen. Picture: AAP

Reconciliation is not a destination, but a journey.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.