The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber • Analysis

Why 'teal' independents could reshape the public service in the next parliament

Doug Dingwall
By Doug Dingwall
June 11 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The new wave of independents entering parliament have the potential to reshape how the public service goes about the work of government.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Doug Dingwall

Doug Dingwall

Public Service Editor

Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' Public Service Editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and edits The Public Sector Informant. He has an interest in integrity and industrial relations. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award in 2016 for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.