The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Canberra flu cases soar with ACT government urged to consider free vaccine

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
May 26 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Medical Association ACT branch president Dr Walter Abhayaratna Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Flu cases in Canberra have soared, with the number of cases already on track to be one of the worst seasons in recent history as a leading doctor has warned the territory's under pressure health system will be slammed in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.