Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong has declared that Australia is seeking to be a critical development partner to Pacific nations, signalling a new approach without "strings attached" to nearby island neighbours.
Senator Wong, on her second engagement as minister less than a week after Labor's election victory on Saturday, visited Fiji to participate in the Pacific Islands Forum to discuss regional cooperation and trade.
Advertisement
It came as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made plans to visit Solomon Islands and Fiji this week, part of his blitz of the region seeking further security arrangements with Pacific nations following reports last month of China's controversial pact with the Solomons.
Senator Wong said the region was facing a "vexing set of circumstances" including challenges brought by climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic and strategic contest, in a reference to China's shift.
But following Saturday's election, Australia was "different", the Foreign Affairs Minister said on Thursday.
"We understand that the security of any one Pacific family member rests on security for all," she said.
"Australia will remain a critical development partner for the Pacific family in the years ahead.
"We are a partner that won't come with strings attached, nor impose unsustainable financial burdens.
"We are a partner that won't erode Pacific priorities or institutions."
Ties between Australia and some Pacific nations have been under strain over the recent decade, with the former Coalition government failing to take up ambitious climate targets.
Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama last year urged Australia to break its "dangerous addiction to coal" and to reconsider the minimal commitments it took to Glasgow's COP26 summit.
"I know the phase-down and phase-out of coal is a large and bitter pill for coal-producing countries and some coal-dependent countries to swallow," he said in December last year.
"But its benefits will outweigh its costs, and we will all have to swallow a lot of bitter medicine to prevent the escalation of the climate crisis," he said.
Senator Wong used her speech to denounce the previous government's approach to climate change, adding the Albanese government would commit to doing better.
"I understand that - under past governments - Australia has neglected its responsibility to act on climate change," she said.
"Ignoring the calls of our Pacific family to act. Disrespecting Pacific nations in their struggle to adapt to what is an existential threat.
"Whether it manifests in rising sea levels in Pacific Island countries, or in disastrous bushfires and catastrophic flooding back at home in Australia, we can see that climate change is happening across the Pacific family.
"I want to assure you that we have heard you."
More to come.
Advertisement
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.