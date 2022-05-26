Gaven Morris, the ABC's former director of news, analysis and investigations for six years, was the bloke in charge of cultural change during that time. My goodness, he did a good job. He drove what was called the diversity push. On the surface, that's a good thing. God knows we need more reporters from a wide variety of backgrounds. But Morris also drove viewpoint diversity. Its other name is false balance. It was particularly clear on issues such as equal marriage. That just led to poison being aired. Most Australians were happy for people who wanted to marry to get married. And divorced. And remarried. Those who were against it on religious grounds? Sure. Don't get married to someone of the same gender then.