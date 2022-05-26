Staff shortages have forced two more Canberra schools to send some students to remote learning.
Mount Rogers Primary School students in years 3 to 6 will be learning at home until at least June 3.
The year 1 and 2 classes at Palmerston District Primary School will also be in remote learning until June 3.
The year 9 and 10 students at Caroline Chisholm School are scheduled to have their last day learning from home on Friday.
Namadgi School years 7 and 8, Gowrie Primary School years 4 and 5 and Mount Stromlo High School years 9 and 10 will be learning from home until Wednesday.
St Francis Xavier College has also sent years 7 to 10 cohorts into remote learning one day per week to cope with staff shortages.
The short-term switches to remote learning are expected to continue as flu cases are soaring while COVID cases remain high.
In the week ending Sunday, May 22, there were 504 cases of COVID-19 reported to 76 ACT public schools.
Across the territory, there were 911 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the 24 hours to 8pm Wednesday.
The number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital has declined slightly to 85 cases.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
