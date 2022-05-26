The Canberra Times
Mount Rogers and Palmerston Primary Schools turn to remote learning

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
Updated May 26 2022 - 7:11am, first published 7:00am
Palmerston District Primary School will be sending year 1 and 2 students into remote learning for a week. Picture: ACM

Staff shortages have forced two more Canberra schools to send some students to remote learning.

