YOU SAID IT: "I believe repairs must be made with the Senate, often referred to by Paul Keating as the 'swill'. Why should they have six-year terms? Like the Reps they should be elected from electorates, 6 in each state and 2 in the territories. If a vacancy occurs during the life of the Senate, a by-election should be called, not simply a nomination by the party. The current senate was constructed by political forces at the end of the 19th century. Clearly, the political currents have evolved since. Change is needed. Soon we will be faced with decisions about becoming a republic. The nature of the Senate needs to be addressed before that can happen.- Ian.