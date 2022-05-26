The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Allhomes

A Christmas tree farm has hit the market - and it's just an hour's drive from Canberra

By Ashleigh Went
Updated May 26 2022 - 6:30am, first published 6:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Christmas tree farm has hit the market - and it's just an hour's drive from Canberra

If the words "Christmas in July" send you into a festive fervour, you may wish to consider a career transition into the Christmas elf industry - or, perhaps more realistically, purchase this Christmas tree farm that's just an hour's drive from Canberra.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.