A Christmas tree farm has hit the market - and it's just an hour's drive from Canberra

If the words "Christmas in July" send you into a festive fervour, you may wish to consider a career transition into the Christmas elf industry - or, perhaps more realistically, purchase this Christmas tree farm that's just an hour's drive from Canberra.
No. 134 Lakeview Road, Goulburn, has hit the market and while the sale is enough to elicit a delighted squeal from Christmas enthusiasts, purchasing this property would be no act of frivolous self-indulgence. With approximately 40 hectares of land that's home to 9000 pruned pine trees, this is a serious opportunity for the commercially-minded.
The current owner has been running it for several years, selling approximately 1200 trees a year, according to selling agent Paul Mcintosh of Ray White Goulburn.
"Potentially, if you wanted to get right into it, you could get that up to about 2000 or 2500 trees per year. He's got a good clientele in Sydney at Christmas time; that's the only place he markets to," Mr Mcintosh said.
The property is likely to appeal to an environmentally-conscious investor, with a 9.9-kilowatt battery solar system with a 3000-watt converter as the power source, and off-grid, transportable accommodation with two bedrooms.
What the property lacks in luxurious accommodation, it makes up for in earning potential, an idyllic rural lifestyle and spectacular views of the countryside.
"It's got a couple of really good house sites there," Mr Mcintosh said.
"Power is available out the front of the block with a pole, you'd either need a transformer to connect, or go off-grid."
The site would be an ideal spot to build a home and enjoy a relaxed, country lifestyle. The property is just 30 minutes from Goulburn, where you'll find plenty of shopping, cafes, restaurants and streets lined with charming heritage properties.
Mr Mcintosh said the property is ideal for someone who is semi-retired, or those looking for a low-maintenance way to boost their income.
"It's not a hell of a lot of work really, you've got to prune them once a year and cut them off, put them on a truck and get them to wherever you're selling them.
"You could live there on a permanent basis but go to work each day and you've got that potential 100 grand up your sleeve as extra income."
Of course, with the increasing acceptance of workplace flexibility, there's every opportunity to work from home and enjoy the peace, quiet and picturesque country lifestyle that this property offers.
If you're concerned about where to keep your pets or animals, rest assured that there's plenty of space. While the climate may not accommodate reindeer, there's a secure farm animal paddock for sheep, turkeys, chickens and horses.
The property includes two secure dams, a seasonal creek, machinery, a storage shed and a 40-foot container.
