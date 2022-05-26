The Canberra Times

Scott Morrison attributes loss to Australians wanting to 'change the curtains', blasts 'vicious' teal campaigns

By Finn McHugh
Updated May 26 2022 - 7:22am, first published 7:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australians wanted to change the curtains: Former prime minister Scott Morrison. Picture: AAP

Scott Morrison has claimed his devastating election loss was simply Australians wanting to "change the curtains", and accused the teal independents of running "very vicious and very brutal" campaigns.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.