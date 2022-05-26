The Canberra Times
Opinion

The votes are in the centre. It's not rocket science

By Amanda Vanstone
May 26 2022 - 7:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It turns out that to have a shot at winning a seat in Parliament from a major party you need a credible candidate and some backing. Who knew? Picture: AAP

When Janine Haines, the then leader of the Australian Democrats, left the Senate to stand for the marginal lower house seat of Kingston, I thought she was crazy. If both of the major parties think they can win a seat, they are not going to run dead and let an independent have a chance.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.