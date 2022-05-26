The Canberra Times

Anthony Albanese making The Lodge his home would send 'powerful signal': David Pocock

By Harley Dennett
May 26 2022 - 7:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Albanese is yet to confirm if his partner Jodie Haydon (left) will move with him into the prime minister's official residence. Picture AAP

The new Labor Prime Minister should call Canberra home, says the ACT Senate candidate David Pocock.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.