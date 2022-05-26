The Canberra Times

EU expects 'substantial advances' in trade talks with Australia after Albanese climate pledge

By Sarah Basford Canales
May 26 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriele Visentin, EU special envoy for the Indo-Pacific, in Canberra. Picture: Karleen Minney

Australia looks set to avoid being slapped with European carbon tariffs on key export industries in the coming decade, following the election of a new government promising more ambitious climate targets.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.