Anthony Albanese 'has confidence' in Home Affairs secretary Mike Pezzullo, slams Scott Morrison's boats 'scare campaign'

Doug Dingwall
By Doug Dingwall
Updated May 27 2022 - 1:32am, first published 12:20am
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Anthony Albanese says he has confidence in Home Affairs secretary Mike Pezzullo and has targeted Scott Morrison for politicising a boat interception on election day, accusing the former prime minister of a desperate last-minute ploy to win votes.

