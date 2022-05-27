Anthony Albanese says he has confidence in Home Affairs secretary Mike Pezzullo and has targeted Scott Morrison for politicising a boat interception on election day, accusing the former prime minister of a desperate last-minute ploy to win votes.
The new Prime Minister told ABC radio this morning the Coalition's decision to announce an asylum seeker boat interception on election day was in breach of caretaker conventions, and stood in stark contrast to Mr Morrison's refusal as immigration minister to comment on so-called "on-water matters".
"Very clearly, this statement was made so that it could facilitate the sending of, we're not sure how many, but potentially many millions of text messages to voters in a last minute scare campaign," Mr Albanese said.
"It was an entire abuse of proper processes and a disgraceful act from a government which was prepared to politicise everything, but sold nothing."
The ABC is reporting that the Prime Minister's Office instructed Australian Border Force to publicly release details of the interception before it had been completed.
Asked this morning whether he had confidence in Mr Pezzullo after Australian Border Force confirmed the boat interception on election day, Mr Albanese said he did, and railed against the former prime minister.
"This was a decision made by Scott Morrison in a desperate attempt to run a last-minute scare campaign," Mr Albanese said.
"This was an interception by the Australian Border Force. The processes were still underway. And it was extraordinary that this statement was made in order to enable those text messages to be sent to people.
"People were wondering what was going on when they were receiving that text message. It just showed that the government had really lost perspective.
"They were prepared to politicise anything and everything. And this was a real lowlight. Amongst many, there was some competition in the recent period by the former government. But this was a new low."
Mr Morrison used his final press conference of the election campaign to confirm a vessel trying to enter Australia from Sri Lanka had been intercepted.
The then-prime minister said he was confirming the development in the interests of "full transparency". Border Force also confirmed the boat interception via a statement.
"A vessel has been intercepted in a likely attempt to illegally enter Australia from Sri Lanka," the statement read.
"The Australian government's policy remains unchanged. We will intercept any vessel seeking to reach Australia illegally and to safely return those on board to their point of departure or country of origin."
The new Labor government has ordered the Home Affairs Department to conduct an inquiry into the matter.
Mr Morrison's confirmation on Saturday followed days of repeated hardline messaging from the Coalition that it was the party to "stop boats" and protect borders.
Then-defence minister Peter Dutton, all but certain to become the next opposition leader, used the Border Force announcement on polling day to tell voters not to "risk national security" by choosing Labor.
Text messages to voters about an intercepted asylum seeker boat on election day were sent without the approval of the home affairs minister, Karen Andrews.
Ms Andrews has defended the Border Force media release about the boat intercepted in Australian waters as "operationally focused".
"It was actually an important thing to do, given the fact it was election day and there needed to be transparency," she said.
The new Labor government turned back its first asylum seeker boat this week.
Operation Sovereign Borders safely returned the boat to Sri Lanka on Tuesday after it was intercepted near Christmas Island on Saturday, an Australian Border Force spokesman said.
Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' Public Service Editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and edits The Public Sector Informant. He has an interest in integrity and industrial relations. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award in 2016 for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au
