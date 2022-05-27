Some such committees would be sources of conflict, because members of the broader partnership would disagree about how far particular measures should go, or about the means by which they should be achieved. That is not necessarily a crisis if the dispute is in the open, and the agenda of the players is clear. It seems clear, for example, that Labor's dedication to action against climate change, and to emission targets, is far more conservative than the policies on which most of the teals are agreed, and even more removed from the policies and programs the Greens would favour. Open committees are, first, a forum at which those differences are argued, and at which participants can access information and arguments which strengthen or weaken their cases. Subject to some blackmail and bargaining about what can proceed through the Senate, it is the Labor government's opinion which prevails. But while that opinion, right or wrong, has a rational rather than a whimsical base, the decision is better for there having been a debate.