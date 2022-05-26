The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Allhomes

'Had it so good for so long': Will auctions still be the preferred method of sale for Canberra sellers?

By Jessica Taulaga
Updated May 26 2022 - 11:51pm, first published 11:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agents are adamant that vendors will continue to sell their homes at auction.

Canberra's auction market has run at a steady pace in recent months but with interest rates set to increase and the federal election now behind us, will auctions remain the preferred method of sale for vendors?

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.