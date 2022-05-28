It's usually worth making your bookings nice and early Advertising Feature

Whether you want snowboarding lessons and snowfield passes this winter, or an ocean cruise in summer, get your bookings in now. Photo: Shutterstock

Winter holidays are coming up soon and one type of destination that's always popular are the snow fields.

If you have never given skiing or snowboarding a try, or even the family favourite of tobogganing, it can be a little daunting when first learning, but you can have some amazing fun and the feeling of conquering your first black run or landing your first jump is well worth it.

If you are heading to the snow, make sure you book for a couple of days. It will allow you to try a couple of different sports, a variety of equipment styles and sizes and also give you a chance to practice and master skills that you have learnt.

The equipment needed to slide down the slopes usually comes down to four things: height, weight, foot size and purpose.

When starting out it's normally better to hire equipment. The business you hire from will make sure you have the right sized boots, skis and stocks if you are skiing, or the right sized boots and board if you are snowboarding.

For both sports you should grab a pair of goggles to stop the wind and snow but also to reduce sun glare of the snow, and you should always wear a helmet.

You will also need a ski pass. They are normally available as a daily, a weekly or a full season, however you should also definitely purchase your ski passes well in advance. Each resort offers a variety of packages and passes available so it is also worth researching what each one offers in terms of equipment hire, lessons and accommodation.

Beyond this winter season, it's probably a good idea to get your plans in place for summer and for 2023.

Whether it's a cruise of some kind, or an event that you're looking forward to, or anything else that will require bookings to be made in advance, it's best not to leave it too late, lest you miss out on all the fun.

Meanwhile, you don't have to wait for summer to enjoy your weekends or the school holidays.