5 Ways laser treatment can improve your skin

This is a commercial collaboration with Clear Skincare Clinics.



If you hear the words laser treatment, you might automatically think 'hair removal'. While you're not wrong, hair removal is only half the story.



In addition to getting rid of unwanted hair, laser treatments also effectively deal with a handful of common skin concerns. This non-invasive, non-painful treatment can help improve your skin in five ways.

1) Remove red veins

Using a medical-grade, industry-leading laser, treatment can help remove the appearance of red veins. This works by directing intense heat to spider veins, blood vessels or broken capillaries that have arrived uninvited and have overstayed their welcome. In some cases, the veins will shrink or disappear altogether during treatment, while others will gradually fade away over the following weeks.

2) Reduce the appearance of freckles and dark spots

Freckles and dark spots, also known as pigmentation, can be the result of factors such as sun damage, ageing and acne. A laser pigmentation removal treatment can safely and effectively combat unwanted freckles and hyperpigmentation caused by sun damage and ageing. It works by targeting dark spots, which break the pigment into fragments, eventually fading away. Typically, you can see an improvement after one treatment, but 3-6 treatments are recommended.

3) Eliminate redness

Whether it's the result of rosacea or acne and sensitivity - permanently flushed skin can be frustrating. A laser is a safe and effective treatment to correct and reduce permanent facial flushing. It can also dramatically improve the skin's texture and significantly reduce flare-ups, resulting in a more even complexion. The ideal number of sessions depends on your skin concern.

4) Tighten your skin's pores

If you struggle with large pores, you might notice that your complexion looks uneven and dimpled. With the right laser treatment, you can stimulate collagen production, which is the skin's main building block, through neo-collagenases. As a result, collagen production can reduce the appearance of textural imperfections. This treatment is virtually pain-free and requires no downtime.

5) Firm up your skin

Finally, Laser Rejuvenation, which works to reduce the size of pores, can also firm up your skin. In addition to promoting collagen production through neo-collagenases, the treatment also encourages the production of a protein called elastin that gives skin its 'bounce-back' ability. As you get older, elastin production decreases, causing the skin to look less firm. However, targeting lines and wrinkles with laser makes the skin look more toned and lifted.