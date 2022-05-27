The Canberra Times
Home/What's On
Subscriber

Former Raiders captain Terry Campese's Burrito Bar and Smokin Burgers n' Ribs now open at Tuggeranong's South Point Shopping Centre

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
Updated May 27 2022 - 2:04am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Terry Campese's Burrito Bar and Smokin Burgers n' Ribs now open. Picture: Supplied

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.