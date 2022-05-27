Along with business partners Dwayne Campese-Rapana, Daniel and Holly Moore, and Jeremy and Alicia Howell, Campese is encouraging Canberrans to join the fiesta with the stores opening at South Point Shopping Centre.
"I wanted to bring something new and exciting to Tuggeranong where friends and family can come together to enjoy some good food," Campese says.
Burrito Bar's "mex-cellent" favourites include burritos, nachos, tacos, quesadillas, enchiladas, fajitas, wings, ribs and more. The Tuggeranong venue will also be offering Burrito Bar's popular weekday specials such as Taco Monday and Wings Wednesday.
The fully licensed venue will also offer signature margaritas, cocktails, and a range of local and imported beers, wines, and spirits.
Smokin Burgers n' Ribs launched as one of the nation's first "virtual" restaurants, offering southern-style American cooking exclusively available via delivery partners. However, this will be the brand's fifth physical site to open. Menu items include everything from ribs to burgers and authentic southern fried chicken.
Campese and business partners have been local business owners for many years. Campese is also a popular radio host of the Raiders Show on 2CC and the Terry Campese Foundation director ,which helps support disadvantaged youth within the local area.
Burrito Bar and Smokin Burgers n' Ribs are open from 11am seven days a week.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
