From callers impersonating the Australian Tax Office (ATO) to text messages and emails about bogus tax debts, there are several scams that the ATO warns the public about every year.
As scammers get more sophisticated, it can be harder to tell what's real and what is not.
The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) Scam Watch website keeps a running tally of all reported scams.
Already in 2022, there have been 72,253 scams reported between January and April, totalling $204,270,937 lost.
Phishing (fake emails that look to be from a legitimate company or organisation) make up 30.8 per cent of the reported scams, followed by online shopping (8.76 per cent) and false billing scams (7.85 per cent).
This year, there is a new type of scam the ATO urges the public to be aware of: fake TFN/ABN application scams.
These scammers often advertise on social media platforms and offer to provide tax file numbers (TFN) and Australian business numbers (ABN) for a fee.
Unsuspecting victims click on the ads and are taken to the scammer's website, where they provide payment information.
From there, scammers can steal personal information as well as the money handed over to purchase the TFN or ABN.
With this in mind, ATO Assistant Commissioner Tim Loh encouraged everyone to be vigilant during the lead up to tax time.
"Scammers are constantly developing new ways to target the community, and we expect to see more of these malicious attempts to steal identity details in the lead up to tax time," Mr Low said.
It's important to remember that applying for a TFN and ABN is free through the ATO and Australian Business Register.
In addition to TFN/ABN scams, more than 50,000 people reported ATO impersonation scams in 2021, with victims losing a total of more than $800,000, according to the ATO.
"We are encouraging everyone to be on alert and take the time to remind family and friends to be on the lookout and stay safe online, so you don't fall victim to a scam this tax time," Mr Low said.
The ATO website has plenty of tips, tricks and information to help people spot scams and avoid falling victim this tax time.
These tips include knowing your tax affairs, guarding your personal information, and relying on trusted services and websites such as myGov for information and to make payments.
If you receive a text message, phone call or email that looks suspicious, the ATO recommends not engaging and phoning the ATO's dedicated scam line on 1800 008 540.
