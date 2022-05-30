Want to win $320 million? How Aussies can cash in

Want to win $320 million? How Aussies can cash in

This is branded content from The Lottery Office.

The Lottery Office is hoping one Australian will channel Lady Luck this week with a rare $320 million prize on offer, currently the world's largest lottery jackpot.

Australian-owned and operated, The Lottery Office, could be the secret to an Aussie winning the epic Italian Super Jackpot, with the draw closing 31 May.

The Lottery Office gives Australians the opportunity to win from multi-million-dollar jackpot draws from across the globe - the likes of which are never seen on Australian shores.

Speaking about the draw, CEO Jaclyn Wood said the excitement from Aussies had been "palpable" in the lead-up.

"This jackpot is already causing a frenzy amongst Aussie players and The Lottery Office is excited to make the jackpot win a possibility for one lucky Australian.

"We don't often see jackpots this high and we hope people jump at the chance before it's too late," she said.



"We love giving Aussies a run at something this huge."

To celebrate the world's current biggest jackpot, The Lottery Office have also opened a rare Super Syndicate, which offers limited shares to those that get in quick, enabling them to hold a share in an unfathomable 500 games.

Want to win $320 million? How Aussies can cash in

Aussies have faced trying times over the last couple of years due to the global pandemic and rising interest rates, increased living expenses and astronomical house prices.

According to recent reports, the median house prices in Sydney is $1.6 million and $856,731 in Brisbane.

"The thought of using a massive jackpot win to pay off the mortgage in one hit, or even to make that initial jump into the property market, is a very exciting idea for many.

"Since 2018, we've seen what this kind of jackpot can mean for Australians," Ms Wood said.

Just last year, a NSW man's life was transformed. After feeling the pinch of the pandemic, he was on the brink of losing his restaurant business, when a win of over $1.6 Million on the USA Power Lotto gave him a much-needed boost and allowed him to clear all his debts in one fell swoop!

"And the other nice part about buying a ticket through The Lottery Office is knowing that you're also supporting everyday Australians with a percentage of all sales going to charities across the country."

Ms Wood said she'd love to see an Australian winner and encouraged players to consider their strategy.

"You can grab an easy quick play entry or boost your chances by taking advantage of the syndicates and lotto systems on offer," she said.

When the lotteries are this big, it can be overwhelming to some. Thankfully The Lottery Office has a local Customer Support Team based on the Gold Coast QLD, ready to assist with enquiries and lend support as needed.

The Italian Super Jackpot will close Tuesday, May 31 at 10pm AEST. Players can enter via https://www.lotteryoffice.com.au/italian-super-jackpot/