Gunning railway family fun on Saturday

Don't forget the family open day at Gunning Railway Station on Saturday from 11am to 2pm.
Gunning is a sweet little village about an hour's drive north of Canberra.
The open day is to celebrate the new restoration of the historic late Victorian-era train station with exhibitions, music, creative activities and more.
The opening ceremony is at 11am with a performance by the choir from Gunning Public School and featuring iconic Aussie actor and Gunning resident Max Cullen.
No bookings required.
