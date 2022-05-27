Have you discovered the Plot at Pialligo yet?
Located at 12 Beltana Road, Pialligo, the Plot includes a cafe, kids' play area, boutiques and a local farm-produce outlet.
Great place to spend a weekend browsing, coffee in hand.
The cafe is open Saturday and Sunday 8.30am to 2.30pm (as well as Wednesday to Friday 8.30am to 2pm).
The Pialligo Market Grocer shopfront is open Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 5pm.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
