What better way for a burger store to celebrate its opening than with 150 free burgers?
Burger Villains is set to celebrate the opening of its Belconnen location, at the Page shops, on June 4 by doing just that.
Head down from noon to choose between its classic cheeseburger - smashed beef, crinkle-cut pickles, Spanish onions, ketchup, American mustard and American cheese - or its signature Villain Burger - smashed beef, lettuce, tomato, Spanish onions, Villain sauce and American cheese.
Once the freebies are gone, it will open up the full burger menu, with $2.50 combo upgrades.
What's more, Page Bottler is right next door and they will be doing beer and spirit tastings at the same time. (What great neighbours!)
Can't get to the new Page store next weekend? Since this Saturday is International Burger Day, the Woden store is doing $5.90 cheeseburgers all day.
Inspired by the good old, humble takeaway shop, Burger Villains first started flipping patties last year, first with its Wing drone deliveries in Gungahlin, and then with the opening of its first physical store in Woden on Antis Street in November.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
