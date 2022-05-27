There would be challenges with adopting a Canberra Liberals proposal to drastically overhaul the way cabinet documents are released, the ACT's Special Minister of State has said.
Chris Steel said the government had only just seen the exposure draft bill and would consider it.
Advertisement
"On first glance there appear to be challenges in Ms Lee's proposal that would need to be resolved," Mr Steel said in a statement.
Greens leader Shane Rattenbury said his party would also consider Ms Lee's bill, as its members believed integrity and accountability were vital to a health democracy.
"Through the ninth Assembly, the ACT Greens brought some of the most advanced freedom of information legislation in the country to the ACT, with requirements for the ACT government to proactively publish and disclose various government reports and information," Mr Rattenbury said.
"As a result, minister briefs, question time briefs, estimates, annual reports briefs, and minister's diaries will need to be published after five years. Previously, such information was only available through lengthy freedom of information requests."
Access to executive records can be made after 10 years in the ACT, however there are often significant delays to accessing the information.
The ACT cabinet office last year took 287 days to release a series of decade-old cabinet documents to The Canberra Times, responding to the March and April requests in late December following further media enquiries.
Cabinet papers in the ACT would be released within 30 business days after they are considered by ministers, rather than more than a decade later, under legislative changes put forward for public consultation by the Canberra Liberals.
The party on Friday released an exposure draft of an amendment to the Freedom of Information Act that would require most papers considered by the territory's cabinet to be proactively released by ministers, except in circumstances where material could be life threatening or otherwise damaging if made public.
Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee said the change would strike the right balance between transparency and protecting sensitive information.
"Cabinet confidentiality as a principle or a concept really did come about when you're talking about national security issues or the like. We're not talking about what the ACT government has the jurisdiction to make decisions about," Ms Lee said.
"If New Zealand, with their national parliament, is able to institute this, I honestly see no reason why the ACT government cannot do the same thing."
MORE A.C.T. POLITICS NEWS:
Cabinet documents and cabinet committee papers and minutes must be proactively released within 30 business days after final decisions are taken by New Zealand's cabinet.
The change was made under the country's Labour government, led by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.
However, ministers in New Zealand have released less than a quarter of all cabinet papers within the government's timeframes, Newsroom, the New Zealand-based news website, reported earlier this month.
Just 43 per cent of papers taken to cabinet between November 2020 and March 2022 had been proactively released, and just 20 per cent had been released within the 30-day timeframe.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.