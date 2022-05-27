The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Radical cabinet transparency proposal has 'challenges': Special Minister of State Chris Steel

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
May 27 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ministers and officials meet in the ACT's cabinet room in January 2020, amid the bushfire smoke crisis. Picture: Dion Georgopoulos

There would be challenges with adopting a Canberra Liberals proposal to drastically overhaul the way cabinet documents are released, the ACT's Special Minister of State has said.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.