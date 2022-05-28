The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

More politicians for Canberra? Territory MLAs say it's not time

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
May 28 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Legislative Assembly chamber in 2012; it has since been modified to accommodate 25 members. Picture: Karleen Minney

Increasing the number of members in the Legislative Assembly would be expensive and require a new parliament building, which the government was not considering, the Chief Minister has said.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.