The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Boy charged with Weston skatepark murder fabricated knife find claim, prosecutor Rebecca Christensen SC argues

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated May 27 2022 - 7:59am, first published 6:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A police officer at the scene after the fatal fight at the Weston skatepark. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

An alleged killer fabricated his account about picking up a knife midway through a deadly skatepark brawl in an attempt to explain how a murder victim's blood came to be on his clothes.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.