"It's really important."
These were the words Wiradjuri man Garry Backhus used when describing what Hockey ACT's first Reconciliation Round meant to him and the Indigenous community.
The Wests player went the extra-mile to show how much it meant, making sure he returned from a 12-week sidelining, thanks to a dislocated knee cap, to play on Saturday.
"It's really important for me, especially coming back from an injury for my first game back this weekend," he said.
"I was probably going to play no matter what week it was, just because it means so much to me, but I was very fortunate it lined up.
"It's so important because it showcases that there's a lot of Indigenous players playing hockey in Canberra.
"A lot of people are maybe scared to come out and say they are Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander. So I think it's really important to show other people in the community there are people out there that do identify."
The striker's return to men's capital one hockey will come against St Pats in the second feature game of the day at Lyneham.
Whilst in the first feature match of the round - the women's capital one feature match - it will be North Canberra Eagles and St Pats facing off.
Both the Eagles and West will don jerseys specifically designed for them featuring an artwork by Yuin artist Rheanna Lotter.
Hockey ACT and its Reconciliation Advisory Committee also commissioned an artwork by hockey member and Wiradjuri woman Rechelle Turner to feature throughout the weekend, and find a permanent spot at the Hockey Centre.
"Hockey has been a huge part of my life growing up ... so I feel incredibly honoured to create an artwork to represent Hockey ACT's commitment to Reconciliation," Turner said.
"It is a visual reminder that reconciliation is everybody's business and whilst celebrating and ensuring that the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in our hockey community are truly visible."
The Reconciliation Round is one of four rounds of significance the code has decided to recognise and celebrate moving forward, alongside mental health, pride and a Chris MacKinnon Memorial round.
Eagles striker Emma Ronnfeldt may not have any Indigenous roots herself but recognises the importance of the weekend.
"It's super important to close the gap between Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, and non-Indigenous," she said.
"I think it's something that we should have started up earlier but I'm glad it's happening this year, and will continue for many years to come."
Donning the Indigenous artwork on their jersey may provide the boost the Eagles need to beat St Pats.
"I'm super excited to wear it," Ronnfeldt said. "The shirt is amazing and showcases a really good artwork from an emerging Indigenous artist.
"St Pats are quite a strong team, but we're a good team this year, so I think it will be a good match."
Feature game and cultural elements on Saturday at the Hockey Centre, Lyneham:
All feature events will be livestreamed on the Hockey ACT Facebook Page and on LIVEHockey.com.au.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
