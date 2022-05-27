Canberra mates Harry Muir and Jakob Wylie are just as comfortable with a Sherrin in their hands on the footy field as they are in front of a microphone in a studio recording a podcast.
They're still working out what exactly the podcast is about though.
"It's about everything but nothing at the same time," Wylie said of their weekly comedy podcast Two Blokes No Brains.
The Ainslie Football Club players have turned to their podcast to have a bit of fun outside of training and games each weekend.
"We really like getting listener engagements so we often send out questions on Instagram every week and they'll give their responses then we'll talk about them on the podcast," Muir said.
The duo discuss the current events happening around the world and create their own segments to drive the conversation.
"It's nothing too serious, we just try to have a bit of fun with it," Muir said.
"We had this little segment called 'Rankings' where we can rank anything. We've ranked days of the week, times of the day, Shapes flavours, and favourite Powerades."
The last episode featured comedian and Canberra local Sean Woodland.
Wylie said that the creative side of the podcast is always something he had wanted to do, but he never had the skills. It wasn't until recently that he actually had the time to work it out.
He turned to YouTube during the COVID-19 lockdowns and invested his time in perfecting the art of podcasting.
The pair is taken aback with the reaction the podcast has received, with not only family and friends tuning in, but new fans complimenting their efforts.
They said the balancing act between recording and training is not difficult and they always find time to do the podcast.
"We can pretty easily just come down here and chat nonsense for about 50 minutes or so," Muir said.
Along with their podcasting efforts, Muir and Wylie are enjoying a great season with the Tri Colours.
With Ainslie sitting second on the ladder, the duo believe they're in with a good chance of going all the way this season.
"We're stoked with it, the energy around the club is insane. We're having a lot of fun with it this year," Muir said.
"We've had some tough games and we've got some tough competitors. I think if everything goes our way and our confidence is there we will get there [and win the title]."
At the Belconnen Magpies clash on Saturday, Wylie and Muir are expecting a close game but believe their energy will be unmatched after the bounce.
"They've always been a great side but I feel like our team this year, the youth and the vibe around it is hard to stop," Wylie said.
"Belconnen are always going to come out and be ready to go but we're up for the fight. It'll be a good one."
