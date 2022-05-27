The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Catholic school teachers in ACT and NSW strike amid workload, pay concerns

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
Updated May 27 2022 - 7:12am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Catholic school teachers on strike in Canberra

Catholic school teachers say mounting workloads and uncompetitive pay is turning people away from education as they walked off the job on Friday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.