The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra restaurant Akiba sees takeaway and delivery return, Sage Dining Room on 'pause'

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
Updated May 27 2022 - 6:53am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Akiba is reintroducing its takeaway service, with a little help from the Sage Dining Room kitchen. Picture: Zach Griffith

One of your favourite things about Canberra lockdown is making a comeback - without the restrictions of having to stay at home.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.