One of your favourite things about Canberra lockdown is making a comeback - without the restrictions of having to stay at home.
That's right, Akiba is bringing back its at-home delivery and takeaway from Wednesday, with a little help from one of its sister restaurants.
With upcoming renovations at Gorman House impacting Akiba's sister restaurant, Sage Dining Room, owners decided to put that restaurant on pause and use its kitchen to cater for Akiba's takeaway service.
"We looked at a couple of commercial kitchen sites for Akiba but we never pulled the trigger," co-owner Michael Harrington says.
"And then we looked at the logistics of Sage. We've had plans for a renovation for more than four years now, but we've been month to month on our lease because of the renovations.
"Sage has a reputation as Canberra's Restaurant of the Year, which we've won many years since we opened, and we didn't want to kill that reputation. So what we decided to do was pause Sage until we can do that renovation. And then we can use the kitchen there to do the Akiba takeaway."
The Canberra restaurant moved to the takeaway model at the beginning of the 2020 lockdown, and then again for the 2021 edition. And Canberrans couldn't have been happier. So happy that part of us was a little sad when the lockdown lifted and we could no longer order Akiba to our door.
The Bunda Street restaurant is a beast. Akiba feeds 3000 diners every week and it just wasn't viable to do takeaway on top of that. Until now.
From Wednesday, Canberrans within a six-kilometre radius of the restaurant will be able to get their Akiba dinners delivered through Deliveroo.
"We've started with a six-kilometre radius and then depending on the success of that will go out further," Harrington says.
"One thing we want to do was make sure that the quality of the products arriving at people's houses is the same as what they'll get in the restaurant.
"When we had our own delivery during lockdown, we told our drivers to treat the food like a baby and make sure that it lies flat.
"But that's why we partnered with Deliveroo because they're pedantic about making sure the customer gets what they think they're getting as well. Hot, fast and fresh."
Not in the radius? No worries. You can order for pickup from the Sage restaurant location on Batman Street, Braddon - with a 20 per cent discount.
The restaurant is also looking at adding a "drive-thru" option where people can order from their car and have the food brought out to them.
Akiba fans are also told to keep an eye on the restaurant's social media. Harrington said to celebrate the new takeaway service they're planning on giving away $1000 worth of food, with more details set to appear on the restaurant's Instagram and Facebook pages.
"When we first opened Akiba, we did the first night free so people lined up and the first people to get there got free dinner. So we want to do something to kick off at the bang," Harrington says.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
