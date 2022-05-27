The Australian National Botanic Gardens has called for expressions of interest to run its cafe and catering businesses, which sit in one of Canberra's most beautiful locations.
A spokesperson said the lease expired every five years and the cafe and catering business were being put to an open tender.
Tracy Kelley, who has run the Pollen cafe there for almost five years, confirmed she intended to put her hat in the ring again. The name Pollen is owned by Kelley.
A huge deck has recently been added to the cafe, allowing patrons to enjoy the surrounding gardens even more.
General manager Peter Byron said the gardens attracted more than 500,000 visitors a year.
Construction had also recently started on the Ian Potter National Conservatory - a display of tropical native plants which were expected to be "a major tourism drawcard".
The cafe and catering tender is at available on the AusTender website at tenders.gov.au with submissions accepted until June 23.
"We're looking for a business who can provide high-quality services to our daily visitors, deliver exceptional catering, function and wedding services to our clients and who can partner with us to deliver hospitality as part of our popular event's program," Mr Byron said.
"We really want someone who can add value to the gardens' visitor experience."
