Times Past: May 30, 1987

The man was in his late 70s, and had undergone several open-heart surgeries himself. His wife was told her operation could not be performed with no fee as she was not classified Medicare and it was not an emergency operation, despite the fact the couple could not afford the hospital's accommodation fees with the wife as a private patient. So the man took matters into his own hands, taking a straw poll in Civic Centre "to find out which were the bastards" preventing his wife from her operation, then gatecrashing an AMA meeting to give the doctors a piece of his mind, before going on to make a deal with the operating surgeon and his anaesthetist, and fighting the ACT Health Authority to change his wife's hospital status. And his efforts were worth it - he won.

