Times Past: May 30, 1987

By Isabella Gillespie
May 29 2022 - 2:00pm
An elderly man proved the importance of persistence on this day in 1987, after his hassling of various medical authorities resulted in his wife receiving the urgent surgery she needed free of charge.

Isabella Gillespie

