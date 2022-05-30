Times Past: May 31, 1979

More than 800 people gathered at Campbell High School Hall to oppose the closures of multiple schools, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1979.
The ACT Schools Authority had considered closing some schools to make way for new schools and facilities, such as community facilities at Erindale Centre.
Schools that would be affected by the closures were Narrabundah College, Deakin High, Campbell High, Telopea Park High and Watson High. Representatives of those schools said they had developed strong relationships with their communities, which would be lost if the schools were shut down.
Canberrans rallied in support of the schools, with students from Deakin High and Narrabundah College presenting the authority with a petition containing about 7000 signatures arguing against the closures. Those who fought against the closures found that their efforts were not futile, as all the schools remain to this day, except Watson High.
