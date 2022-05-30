The Canberra Times

Times Past: May 31, 1979

IG
By Isabella Gillespie
May 30 2022 - 2:00pm
More than 800 people gathered at Campbell High School Hall to oppose the closures of multiple schools, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1979.

