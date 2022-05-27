The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

ACT should chip in for new Canberra Capitals venue, standing committee recommends

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
May 27 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parliamentary inquiry concludes ACT government should help fund new venue for the Canberra Capitals. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

A parliamentary committee has added more weight to calls for the ACT government to support the construction of a new venue for the Canberra Capitals.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.