Brumbies ambition propels Seeto towards Vikings dream

Isaac Seeto is chasing an ACT Brumbies jersey in his future but first he needs to put his mark on the John I Dent Cup.
The 27-year-old made quite the impression after his debut Tuggeranong Vikings performance - scoring four tries - but will not line up for the first grade side's next test against the Uni-North Owls.
Advertisement
The uncertainty that each week holds, as the possibility of being called up for more runs in first grade, leaves Seeto nervous.
The product of the Queanbeyan Whites moved with his brother Yabaki to the Vikings seeking growth and a change in scenery after the pair moved to Canberra in late 2020.
It has been a long time dream to play alongside his 23-year-old brother.
"To see him growing up in a young age group and then going to play for Fiji was inspiring," Seeto said.
"I've always admired him for his talent.
"I was going to go to the Queanbeyan Blues [rugby] league but after my first session with the Vikings, I just fell in love with the program and the culture."
After being away from rugby for four years, due to injury, Queanbeyan were pivotal in his return to the game.
Seeto hopes that with more games and experience he can come out of his shell and add value to the team.
The winger has aspirations to become a well-known name in the John I Dent Cup - and join first grade indefinitely to win the premiership - but until then, aims to win the Spence Cup with his second grade team.
If he can secure a permanent spot in the Vikings first grade, he wants the next jersey he dons to be a Brumbies one.
"Just because I've been away from rugby it was never a goal," Seeto admitted.
"But seeing how the competition is here, I believe I could be someone up there, but only time can tell."
First grade Vikings coach Nick Scrivener has the difficult challenge of formulating the best squad, and Seeto hopes to get on his radar.
He will not have that problem this weekend, as Seeto is away and unavailable for selection, but it will be when he returns.
"That's part of our philosophy, making sure you are ready if you do get called up to first grade," Scrivener said.
"After COVID, you have to have guys that are ready to step up and I was really glad that Seeto could take his opportunity."
As they approach the Owls match-up this Saturday, Scrivener knows a tough and physical team will greet them at Viking Park.
Advertisement
But he believes the Vikings have ticked all the boxes in the first part of the season and are capable of continuing their form.
"We've run a full gambit of results," he said.
"We had a good win in round one, we got beaten in round two, we had a bye, then we had a really tough close match against Queanbeyan and then we had a blowout against Penrith."
Round 6 fixtures on Saturday:
John I Dent Cup
Penrith Emus vs Gungahlin Eagles at Nepean Rugby Park at 3:05pm
Advertisement
Tuggeranong Vikings vs Uni-North Owls at Viking Park at 3:05pm
Wests Lions vs Queanbeyan Whites at Jamison Oval at 3:15pm
Premier 15s
Wests Lionesses vs Queanbeyan Whites at Jamison Oval at 11:05am
Tuggeranong VIQueens vs Uni-North Owls at Viking Park at 1:40pm
Penrith Emus vs Gungahlin Eagles at Nepean Rugby Park at 1:40pm
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.