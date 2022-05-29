The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Reconciliation doesn't feel so distant in the wake of the election

By The Canberra Times
May 29 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Today marks Reconciliation Day in the ACT. Picture: Karleen Minney

A Reconciliation Week kicks off today, there's cause for more hope than in previous years that the country might actually be moving forward.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.