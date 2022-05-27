When the NSW Sky Blues and Queensland Maroons clash in the women's State of Origin at Canberra Stadium on June 24, there will be more on the line that just this year's shield.
In 2023 the Women's Origin will extend to a two-game series for the first time.
But why does that matter for those players going head to head next month? The outcome of this year's Women's Origin could decide who comes out on top next year, should that series be drawn.
"Whoever wins this game, they will go one-up and if it's a draw next year in the two games, then it will go back to whoever won this year," Sky Blues prop and new Knights recruit Millie Boyle told The Canberra Times.
"It'll be retained by whoever won it the year before.
"You'd think that going to three games would make more sense but I'm sure there's reasoning behind it.
"Three games would be unreal, but we'll start where we can."
It puts more weight than ever on the highly-anticipated clash headed to Canberra, and Boyle can't wait to get revenge on the Maroons after their back-to-back Origin series victories.
"It's definitely the pinnacle of what we play for," Boyle, a former Brisbane Bronco, said.
"This will be my fourth year playing Origin, so I feel very honoured and very lucky.
"It's something that it's not a given you get picked. You've got to keep showing up."
Boyle believes Origin presents the most competitive game of the year for the women, with exponential growth off the back of the NRLW's expansion, greater support, and improved development pathways in recent years.
The 24-year-old whose father David played for the Raiders in the 1990s is especially looking forward to playing Origin back where she spent much of her youth, where she has a lot of family, and where she now calls home again with partner Adam Elliott.
"It's really special that the game is here," the 2021 Dally M medallist said.
"There's so many girls down on the far South Coast, in the Riverina area and Queanbeyan as well that hopefully can make it out to the game.
"I think it's really important that we share the game around to these regional areas. Hopefully we get a good turnout and it can happen again in the future. It's good signs for the NRLW for the Raiders if they do get that support too.
"It'll actually be my first rugby league game in Canberra which is very special."
While she is currently signed to play for the Newcastle Knights, Boyle has been involved in community work with the Raiders, and with her relationship with Elliott - who is tipped to re-sign with the Green Machine - she emerges as a potential big-name recruit for a new Canberra NRLW team.
Boyle didn't comment on that possibility but expressed support for NRLW expansion plans to include the capital.
"It'd be great if Canberra could get a team. There's a lot of girls playing in the regional areas, and it'd be a great pathway for them," she said.
"If it's not next year, it'll be very soon.
"You can't just pop a team in just because it looks good - you've got to have those development pathways in play."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
