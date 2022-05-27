Boasting more Indigenous players than their Canberra Raiders Cup competitors, the Gungahlin Bulls feel they have more than enough motivation this weekend.
They'll be wearing their Indigenous jersey, sporting a massive wedge-tailed eagle on the front, when they run out against the Queanbeyan Kangaroos at Gungahlin Enclosed on Sunday.
Advertisement
Bulls' Lucas Thomson said all their Indigenous players were involved in creating the jersey and they've explained its significance and meaning to the rest of the team at training.
Now it was all about doing that jersey proud.
They'll be fresh too. Last round's bye, combined with a bye round for the whole competition, means it will be their first game in three weeks.
"I think we've got more Indigenous players in our team than in any other team in the comp and it's been designed by all of our Indigenous players," Thomson said.
"They've put their totems and bits and pieces on it, and they've mentioned at training where they're from and what it means to them, all the words are on the back.
"We're just really proud and really excited to be wearing the jersey.
"We've got a welcome to country and smoking ceremony on Saturday.
"With that and the home game in Gungahlin it should be more than enough motivation to get the job done."
CANBERRA RAIDERS CUP ROUND SEVEN
Saturday: Yass Magpies v West Belconnen Warriors at Yass, 3pm; Woden Valley Rams v Belconnen United Sharks at Phillip Oval, 3pm; Queanbeyan Blues v Goulburn City Bulldogs at Seiffert Oval, 3pm; Gungahlin Bulls v Queanbeyan Kangaroos at Gungahlin Enclosed, 3pm.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.