The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Canberra surgeon Professor Paul Smith honoured as one of the best across Australia and New Zealand

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
May 28 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Professor Paul Smith at home in Red Hill on Friday with his dog George. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Canberra orthopaedic surgeon Professor Paul Smith is not one to make a fuss but this is pretty big - he has received the Award for Excellence in Surgery from the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons, putting him at the top of his field amongst peers across Australia and New Zealand.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.