There were 822 new cases of COVID in the 24 hours to 8 pm on Friday. It's a slight drop from the 849 new cases in the previous 24 hours.
One man in his 90s has died from the virus.
"Sadly, ACT Health has been notified of the death of a man in his 90s with COVID-19. ACT Health extends its sincere condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time," the ACT government said.
The latest figures show that there were currently 4,989 active cases in the ACT (2,665 detected through PCR tests and 2,334 through the rapid test).
There have now been 130,085 cases in the ACT throughout the pandemic.
Of those in hospital when the latest figures were taken on Friday night, 77 were in hospital, with two in intensive care and one on a ventilator.
That's a slight drop in the number in hospital. In the previous 24 hours (up to Thursday night), there were 83 COVID patients in hospital, with three in intensive care and one on a ventilator.
All-told, 62 people have died from the virus in the ACT.
Earlier in the week, the ACT chief health officer Kerryn Coleman rejected the reintroduction of a mask mandate, despite high rates of COVID, flu and respiratory illness among Canberrans.
Dr Coleman said while mask wearing would not be mandated, she encouraged Canberrans to wear face masks to help reduce the spread of illness over winter.
The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation announced the expansion of fourth vaccine eligibility this week.
A booster will be available to people at increased risk of serious illness from coronavirus from Monday, provided it has been four months since their first booster.
It applies to people aged 16 to 64 who have a medical condition which increases the risk of severe COVID-19 illness, people with disability with significant or complex health needs or multiple comorbidities.
It follows a recommendation of a fourth booster for people aged 65 and above, aged care or disability care residents, people with severe immunocompromise and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people aged 50 or above, made in March.
Health experts have sounded the alarm over low booster uptake, acting Health Minister Katy Gallagher urging eligible Australians to get their fourth shot.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
