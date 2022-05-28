Police are appealing for public help to find a woman missing from Queanbeyan.
Ashley Williams, 33, was last seen leaving a hospital on Collett Street about 11.40pm on Friday.
When she was unable to be found, Monaro Police District officers were notified and started inquiries related to her whereabouts.
Police said in a statement that they and Ms Williams' family hold concerns for her welfare.
She is described as being of Caucasian appearance with a slim build, dark blonde hair that was in a high ponytail or bun when she was last seen.
Ms Williams may be wearing grey sweatpants, a dark grey hooded jumper, white socks and thongs.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact Queanbeyan Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
