Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart backs Jack Wighton for NSW Blues State of Origin squad

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated May 28 2022 - 6:19am, first published 6:00am
Jack Wighton. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart is expecting Jack Wighton to be named for NSW on Sunday - unless they've suddenly changed the State of Origin prototype from athletic, skilful and tough.

