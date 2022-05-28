The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Why Jamal Fogarty's Canberra Raiders debut is so special

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated May 28 2022 - 6:36am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders halfback Jamal Fogarty's family presented his jersey ahead of his Green Machine debut. Picture: Raiders Media

When Jamal Fogarty made his NRL debut he only found out on the morning of the game. So there was no time for a jersey presentation involving family.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.