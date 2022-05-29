The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

More than $5000 raised in Majura carpark gathering to support family of Nathan Mugridge

PB
By Peter Brewer
May 29 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A carpark show'n'shine emerged at Majura on Friday night, with around 1500 people joining the fundraiser. Picture: Peter Brewer

In an extraordinary outpouring of support which filled a huge public carpark on a rain-threatened Friday night, more than 1500 people used social media to create a mass gathering to raise funds for the family of young Latham man killed in a car accident in Belconnen just over a week ago.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.