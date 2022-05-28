Alleged crowd abuse of officials will come under the spotlight in the Canberra Raiders Cup after a game was held up so a spectator could be ejected from the Yass ground on Saturday.
A touch judge in West Belconnen's 26-18 victory over the Yass Magpies stopped the game amid allegations of homophobic and threatening language directed towards them.
Advertisement
The ground manager was called and the game resumed once the spectator had been removed.
Canberra Region Rugby League general manager Mark Vergano said they would investigate any allegations.
"When the league receives a report a full and thorough investigation will be undertaken by the CRRL and the disciplinary committee," he said.
"We're vigilant and as a league we strongly try to support our match officials."
Magpies coach Cameron Hardy didn't think there was a lot in incident, but the officials didn't deserve to be berated for simply doing their job.
He was more scathing of his team's performance after they lost to a Warriors side that was reduced to 12 men for about 25 minutes.
"That was probably one of the poorest performances I've ever seen from us," Hardy said.
"Sort of embarrassing actually. I was certainly embarrassed and that's what I told them too.
"But full credit to Westies - they had 12 blokes for 25 minutes. They had one sent off - I don't even know why he was sent off to be honest, apparently it was an elbow.
"But the game was there for the taking and we couldn't compete, we showed no patience. To be fair we had no idea what we were doing."
Meanwhile, the Queanbeyan Kangaroos produced a stunning comeback to upset the Gungahlin Bulls' Indigenous game.
They scored a try with just seconds remaining to win 24-22 with a James Horvat conversion after the siren at Gungahlin Enclosed.
AT A GLANCE
Canberra Raiders Cup: Queanbeyan Kangaroos 24 bt Gungahlin Bulls 22; Queanbeyan Blues 41 bt Goulburn Bulldogs 28; West Belconnen Warriors 26 bt Yass Magpies 18; Woden Valley Rams 28 bt Belconnen United Sharks 18.
Katrina Fanning Shield: UC Stars 14 bt Harden Worhawks 8; Goulburn Bulldogs 16 bt Queanbeyan Blues 12.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.