A building in Belconnen was evacuated after fire crews responded to a blaze on Saturday afternoon.
ACT Fire and Rescue evacuated the building on College Street as the fire was extinguished.
A release from the ACT Emergency Services Association said all occupants were unharmed.
Smoke ventilation is underway and HAZMAT crews are on scene conducting atmospheric monitoring.
College Street will remain partially closed while crews work to ensure the safety of the structure.
The community is asked to avoid the area, and drivers are advised to seek alternative routes.
