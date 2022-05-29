The Canberra Times
COVID case numbers drop in Canberra: 583 new infections, 82 in hospital

Updated May 29 2022 - 12:58am, first published 12:50am
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Canberra has fallen below 600 in the latest reporting period.

