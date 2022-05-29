Talk about bringing up the century in style. Canberra's set to host a massive summer of cricket with the Australian men's and women's teams descending on Manuka Oval four times.
It's the perfect way to help celebrate Cricket ACT's 100th birthday, with both England and Pakistan to play two Twenty20 Internationals each in the capital.
First, the Australian men will host the Poms in two World Cup warm-up games in mid October.
Then the all-conquering Aussie women return to the scene of their thrilling Ashes Test to take on Pakistan in a further two T20Is at the end of January.
Cricket Australia will announce these four fixtures along with the rest of their summer schedule on Monday.
Cricket ACT chief executive Olivia Thornton was stoked with four games set to get the centenary birthday started in Canberra.
She said there would be plenty on the line between Australia and England, who will do battle in the T20 World Cup just two weeks after their trip to the ACT.
It will also be the first time former Australian women's coach Matthew Mott comes up against his country of birth, having taken over the reins of England's white-ball teams.
Thornton encouraged everyone to get their tickets early with four sellouts a distinct possibility.
"It's a really exciting start to a pretty special year for us with the centenary," she said.
"We turn 100 next year, and to have the England men's team and Pakistan women's team here to help us celebrate, it's pretty special.
"It'll be an interesting one with the men's England team because they'll match up again in the World Cup and it will be the first time Matthew Mott comes up against Australia as opposed to coaching for Australia.
"It's a really exciting time and a really special one around centenary and this is a great way for us to kick off those celebrations and I'd encourage people to get in early."
Thornton said Manuka had proven itself as a top-level cricket venue, with its pitch not only renowned for being perfect for the short forms of the game - but also the long stuff as well.
She pointed to last summer when the Aussies produced one of the Test matches of the year - the Aussie women went within just one wicket of a stunning victory, while England fell just 12 runs short of winning it themselves.
"We had some quality games here last year - I think the women's Test match is one we'll never forget, going down literally to the last over," Thornton said.
"Just the feedback of that pitch was quite phenomenal really. There was commentary around it being the best Test surface prepared in a long time."
CANBERRA'S SUMMER OF CRICKET AT MANUKA OVAL
Men: Australia v England, two T20Is on October 12 (night) and October 14 (night).
Women: Australia v Pakistan, two T20Is on January 27 (night) and January 29 (day).
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
