The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

The Voice grand final: Xanthe Campbell on who will win as former Lake Ginninderra student Thando Sikwila vies for title

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated May 29 2022 - 2:31am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dickson College year 12 student Xanthe Campbell performing in the semi-finals of The Voice. Picture: Supplied

Tonight is the grand finale of The Voice and Canberra schoolgirl Xanthe Campbell came achingly close to being there.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.